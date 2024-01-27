On the open market for the first time in over 40 years, this former vicarage with 1.42 acres of grounds is a vintage time capsule of country charm.

The five-bed, one-bathroom property with three reception rooms is situated right next to the Holy Trinity Church in Weston Lullingfields, around nine miles north of Shrewsbury.

Originally the church's vicarage, records show that construction of the house took place at the same time as the church in 1857.

The home features a pitch pine hand turned staircase. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

It was sold by the Lichfield Diocese in 1978 and renamed Norton House - and by the looks of the interior, that late 70s charm has been perfectly preserved ever since.

Many of the Gothic Revival architectural features are rampant throughout the property.

The formal dining room. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

Inside, the period details include gothic archways and doors, a deep bay window, stone arched sash windows with shutters, ornate fireplaces, decorative cornicing, ceiling roses and carved skirting boards, chair rails and architraves, painted and pitch pine hand-turned staircase.

One of the three reception rooms. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

Externally, the building was constructed from hand-cut stone, with decorative cast iron rainwater hoppers and a Welsh slate roof.

The 1.42 acres of gardens and grounds include a paddock with an orchard of fruit trees and a former grass tennis court.

The home comes with 1.42 acres of gardens and grounds. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

The listing, by agents Strutt & Parker, reads: "The wonderfully elegant, gracious and well-appointed internal accommodation offers a careful and considerate balance between formal entertaining and relaxed day-to-day family living across two floors.

The master bedroom. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

"The principal rooms benefit from superb far-reaching views across the lawn to the orchard and former grass tennis court. The useful vestibule with arched front and inner doors opens to the L-shaped reception hallway.

"Superbly sized, light-filled and perfect for entertaining, the dining and drawing rooms have splendid views and the drawing room has an attractive marble and carved wood open fireplace and deep bay window.

The formal dining room. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

"The charming west-facing family sitting room and breakfast kitchen with Aga formulate a charming suite of day-to-day living rooms. The study with leaded windows, useful laundry/boot room, larder and cloakroom WC complete the ground floor.

"To the first floor are four large double bedrooms all with original Gothic Revival fireplaces and one single bedroom, family bathroom and shower room.

A perfectly preserved vintage bathroom. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

"The principal bedroom is of particular note with its sheer size and stone window with superb garden and rural views."

It is currently on the market for £1.1m and is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66483645.