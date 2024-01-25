Shrewsbury Market Hall named best in country for the third time - and second year running

The success, which is the third time the market hall has won the award, was confirmed at the National Association of British Market Authorities' (NABMA) one-day conference in Birmingham, this afternoon.

The award is the most prestigious on offer in the annual Great British Market Awards, with the winner decided following a national public voting campaign.

Shrewsbury Market Hall first won the title in 2018, followed again in 2023 and now in 2024.

NABMA Chief Executive David Preston said: “This year the competition attracted its highest ever number of votes, approaching 40,000. One market in particular had huge support.

“Year-on-year this competition demonstrates the value and pride that towns and cities place in their local market and the innovation and diversity that applies in modern market management.

“The public vote for Britain’s Favourite Market has chosen a market known locally as a unique food and drink and shopping destination that offers a vibrant and eclectic fusion of the hand crafted and the hard to find.

“The market is part of the history of its town and, as a new town vision is being debated, it is clearly regarded as part of its future. The market has respected leadership, is not frightened of change and continually seeks to evolve and provide exciting business and start-up opportunities.”

Outgoing market Facilities Manager Kate Gittins, who was at the NABMA conference to hear news, said she was in “complete shock”.

She said: "This was totally unexpected. To win two years running is extremely rare. It’s down to the hard work of our exceptional traders, who bring such diversity and flair to the market and all our loyal customers who took the time to vote for us.

"I also wish to mention our fantastic team and Sarah Hart who does a brilliant job of promoting the market and galvanizing our customers into supporting our Britain’s Favourite Market campaign."

Shrewsbury Market Hall is jointly run by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

Kate Gittins is stepping down from her market role after 17 years in the job to move to a new part-time position within Shropshire Council and take on a fresh challenge.