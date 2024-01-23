'Unpopular', 'damaging', 'frankly unacceptable' – BID continues battle over 'drastic' car parking hikes for Shrewsbury

In an open letter, Shrewsbury Business Improvement District, warned the price hikes, which were agreed by the council's Conservative cabinet last week, will lead to "long-term damage to the town centre’s economy and reputation".

The changes, which have been met with widespread upset from Shrewsbury's business community, will see the cost of parking in some of the town's most popular car parks jacked up by up to 67 per cent from Monday to Friday, and up to 180 per cent on Sundays.

The charges come into force from April 1, but Shrewsbury BID's board says the council is underestimating the potential impact of the changes, which will also see the maximum fee removed, and chargeable hours extended.

Season tickets, which have long been used by workers to save on parking costs, are also facing eye-watering hikes, with the price at Abbey Foregate nearly doubling from £480 to £800.

The BID has expressed dismay at the council's decision to press ahead with the move, saying it would be "unthinkable" for a business to put prices up by 67 per cent.

The letter states: "The Shrewsbury BID Board are deeply concerned at the decision taken at the Cabinet Meeting on 17th January 2024 to drastically increase car parking charges.

"This decision has sparked anger among the business community and raised serious concerns about potential lasting impacts on Shrewsbury’s town centre.