Shrewsbury flood barriers to go up again as yet another storm sparks flood warning

Flood defences are to go up in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury on Wednesday morning, Shropshire Council has said.

Flood barriers go up

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and at Melverley with lesser flood alerts on the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence and the River Severn throughout Shropshire.

While water levels on the Severn are not expected to be as high as earlier in the month there are immediate concerns for the areas around Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

A spokesperson said: "River levels are rising at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property is imminent. We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Maesbrook including the A483 between Llanymynech and Four Crosses, just south of Llanymynech Bridge. Predicted peaks:- Llanymynech 4.3m to 4.6m overnight tonight, Cae Howel 4.2m to 4.6m Wednesday 24/01/24. Flood water could be deep and fast flowing, and therefore pose a risk to life.

"We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Melverley including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads including the A483 between Llanymynech and Four Crosses, just south of Llanymynech Bridge.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. We expect river levels to rise overnight and into tomorrow."

High winds brought by Storm Jocelyn meant the closure of a five mile stretch of the A483 from the Gledrid Island in Shropshire to the Ruabon junction south of Wrexham.

The closure meant long diversions with motorists taking to social media to report long queues on the main diversion route through Llangollen and also through Overton and St Martins.

Traffic stretched back for a couple of miles travelling south into Overton near Ellesmere.