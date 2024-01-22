Planning latest: Shrewsbury mini-golf venue 'putts' in proposals in busy week of fresh applications

Players, in Castle Foregate, opened at the end of last year, with crazy golf, miniature bowling, arcade games and more among the offering.

A procedural change of use application has been submitted to Shropshire Council to switch from "suis generis" (bar and nightclub) to "indoor sport recreation" (miniature golf). The venue has been revamped in different nightclub guises in recent years, including as Platform.

That is one of a number of planning applications which have appeared on Shropshire Council's portal.