Air ambulances to land on Shrewsbury football field for three years during hospital's £312m 'Future Fit' revamp

The hospital will be undergoing a major revamp as part of the £312 million "Future Fit" project.

Aircraft will not be able to land at the site during construction, so permission has been granted for air ambulance helicopters to land at the Boiler House recreation ground in Bicton Heath - six minutes' drive from the main entrance on Mytton Oak Road.

The move will mean Saha Football Club - which has hundreds of players from age five up to veterans - may have to relocate its home games, otherwise risk matches being abandoned if a major emergency occurs while a fixture is in play.

Shrewsbury Town Council clerk Helen Ball has granted permission on the basis that it is the nearest large enough open space to accommodate a helicopter while giving quickest access to the hospital.

A report by the council's acting operations manager, Danny Powell, was prepared to go before the council's recreation and leisure committee this week. It said: "In 2014 the helipad for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was relocated to Boiler House pitch for a period of eight weeks. This was during a refurbishment of the existing helipad.