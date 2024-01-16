Father and son tackling Kilimanjaro to raise funds for charity

Nigel Lee, director of strategy and partnerships at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), and his son, Flight Lieutenant Tom Lee, are hoping to raise £6,000 by starting to climb the mountain in Tanzania on Wednesday.

The father and son team will be attempting to reach the summit for SaTH Charity’s Cancer Fund and the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Nigel wants to raise money for cancer services after losing several family members to the disease.

He said: “Our family has been hugely affected by cancer. As a director at SaTH, and as Tom has worked as a healthcare assistant, we are keen to raise funds for all cancer services at the trust.

Nigel and Tom will be trekking to the top of Kilimanjaro.

“The money we raise will be directly used to support additional piece of equipment, helping surgeons reduce patients’ length of stay and post operative medication.”

Tom is currently based at Lossiemouth and will attempt the climb to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, which supports servicemen and their families.

Nigel said: “I served in the Royal Air Force for 20 years, and Tom is now a serving RAF officer in Scotland. We are also passionate supporters for charities who support military veterans of all ages and their families – our chosen charity is the RAF Benevolent Fund.

“Tom works closely with this charity in Scotland, and I know that they support RAF personnel, families, and dependents in Shropshire and indeed across the UK.”

To prepare for the huge challenge the father and son team have undertaken smaller events.

Nigel completed the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon in September and Tom ran the Dava Way Ultra Marathon in November.

Julia Clarke, director of public participation at SaTH, said: “We are so grateful to Nigel and his son for undertaking this challenge to climb Africa’s highest peak to raise money for our patients. The money raised will make a real difference to patients and their families.”

People can follow their progress on Instagram @fatherandsonforcharity.

People can also support the fundraising by donating to the Just Giving page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/NigelandTomNHSandRAF