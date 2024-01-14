Oodles of poodles as monthly Shrewsbury walk goes from strength to strength

On the second Saturday of every month a group of infatuated poodle-lovers gather together to enjoy a walk – and a celebration of the breed.

Saturday saw the group holding their latest outing in Shrewsbury's Quarry.

Organiser Rachel Abrams, 40, explained that she had set up the walk at the end lockdown after getting her first poodle – Tilly, a cavapoo, before Covid descended.

She said: "I thought there are all these dogs and they have had no social skills so it would be good to go and do a walk so I put it on Facebook – 'is there anyone who would like to join me who has a poodle or a poodle mix'. The first one had five or six and it has just gone from there and now we have 35."

Harvey Plimmer with Milo the Pomeranian Chihuahua and Peach the pure Pomeranian.

Rachel, from Bromlow, said that people had travelled from as far afield as Manchester and Wolverhampton to come and take part in the walks.

She said the event is a celebration of a 'lovely breed' of dogs.

Asked what makes poodles so special she said: "They are very, very clever. Anything with poodle in it is very clever, and they are super friendly so you can take them out on a massive walk, they can be off the lead and there will never be any trouble, they are just a lovely breed."

Nigel Roberts with Lily the miniature poodle.

She added: "I have got three children but I always say that Tilly my cavapoo is my fourth child. It's like an inseparable bond, she follows me everywhere – I get up to walk out of the room and there is Tilly, following me."

Rachel said the walks are hugely enjoyable, and have shown the versatility in the poodle breed.

Charlotte Abrams with Tilly the cavapoo.

Clover the miniature cavapoo is excited for the walk.

She said: "It is fun and it is amazing how many different types of poodle-mix breeds you can get.

"There are the standard of labradoodle, cockapoo, cavapoo, but we have had some really random ones like an Irish setter cross so it is really interesting to see what turns up."

To find out more about the group search 'Poodle & Poodle mix Shrewsbury' on Facebook.