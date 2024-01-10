Abandoned pup has ‘paw-fect’ start to new year as first adoptee of 2024

Nine-month-old crossbreed, Willow, has not had the best start in life but 2024 has seen her luck change after she headed home with Knightley resident Helen Bergin right at the start of the year.

Staff at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury said the young dog has had a "very difficult few months" of being "passed around" and "hadn't seen much of the world".

Thomas Livings, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, said: “We don’t think she’d ever been walked so wasn’t used to having a lead on.

"But, she is obviously very resilient as she is a happy dog and we were delighted that as we were preparing to say goodbye to 2023, Helen came along and it proved to be a match made in heaven.

“Willow is lovely and despite everything she has been through in the past few months, she is very affectionate and fun. We’re pretty sure there’ll never be a dull moment for Helen now she has Willow in her life."

Helen said she bonded with the "bundle of fun" right away.

“She is absolutely adorable," Helen said. "I have had dogs before, and between Christmas and New Year I popped into Dogs Trust Shrewsbury in the hope that there might be a dog I could give a great life to.

“I had a chat with the fantastic team at Shrewsbury and they understood what I was looking for and suggested the lovely Willow.

"It was love at first sight! I feel so incredibly lucky to now share my home with this little bundle of fun. We bonded straight away and I only need to look down at my feet to know where she is.

"She is cheeky and a crafty thief in the making, but is somewhat punching above her weight with the size of things she is trying to pinch! I feel all the stars have aligned and welcoming her into my life is a fantastic start to the new year.

“The Dogs Trust team have been brilliant and have called to see how she is getting on and I was so pleased to be able to say she has settled in perfectly. Thanks to the Shrewsbury team I am going to be able to give her the life she deserves."

There are still 82 dogs in the centre's care. If you are thinking of opening up your home to a four-legged friend, visit dogstrust.org.uk/shrewsbury for more information.