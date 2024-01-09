Ryan Reynolds pictured celebrating Wrexham's 1-0 win over Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town crashed out of the FA Cup courtesy of a derby-day defeat to arch-rivals Wrexham on Sunday, January 7.

The fiercely contested encounter at Shrewsbury's Croud Meadow as the game's decisive goal came in the 72nd minute courtesy of Thomas O'Connor's deflected strike.

Wrexham's 1-0 win secured their place in the fourth round in the FA Cup.

The teams had not played each other since Hollywood movie star Ryan Reynolds and comedy actor Rob McElhenney bought the club for £ 2 million in November 2020.

The Welsh team's celebrity co-owners were missing from the stands at Sunday's match, but shared their reactions online.

Co-owner Ryan Reynolds watched Sunday's match with close friend, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, who shared the Deadpool star's reaction with the caption: "HUGE! ROUND 4."

Reynolds' co-owner Rob McElhenney shared a clip of O'Connor's goal and the wild celebration of Wrexham's fans in the stands, saying "You should've seen my living room".

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor later poked fun at his co-owners friendship, sharing an edited version Jackman's photograph with Reynold's shown 'dressed up' as Wolverine.

"Ryan and Hugh playing dress up and watching @Wrexham_AFC !!!", he posted.