Advice for those affected by the storms and flooding

The council has issued advice on financial worries for those affected including how people can apply for frants for help from following Storm Babet and Storm Henk.

And it has also warned people to take safety advice when cleaning up after the flooding.

The council says other than Doctors Lane and riverside footpaths that remain closed in Bridgnorth, all car parks and roads are now open in the town, and residents can return to their resident parking zones.

In Shrewsbury St Julian’s Car Park was but payable with MiPermit only. Payment machines were being reinstated on Monday afternoon. (8)

Frankwell Main Car Park remained closed but was being cleaned for reopening by the council highways team. Frankwell Riverside Car Park will stay closed due to continued occupation by the Environment Agency.

Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue and the Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane are also closed.

A spokesperson said: "Significant river flooding impacts are expected to continue in parts of the Midlands and the overall flood risk is MEDIUM. Sign up for flood warnings – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)."

The council said flood grants were now available to support residents and businesses affected by Storm Babet in October with information on the newsroom section of the Shropshire Council website.

"The Government has also recently announced further financial support for those affected by Storm Henk. More details on this will be announced shortly.

"Our partner the National Flood Forum, an independent charity can help with advice on dealing with insurance companies or reinstating properties.

"It can be contacted via nationalfloodforum.org.uk/ or call the helpline on 01299 403055.

"Anyone affected by flooding will be keen to get their homes or business clean and dry again, but as water levels drop, it is important to be aware of the health hazards left behind that are not so easily visible."

The council said key health and safety advice for cleaning up after the floods, included: Wear rubber boots, waterproof gloves and an apron for cleaning; wash your hands thoroughly after each clean-up session and keep cuts or sores clean by using waterproof plasters to prevent infection transmission; wash clothes you wear for clean up in a separate was from your other clothes; when you wash soft items affected by flood water use a 60 degree cycle with washing detergent.

"Do not turn on gas or electrics if they may have been exposed to floodwater, to protect against electric shock, get them checked by qualified technicians.

"When you are drying out your property: ensure good ventilation; never use petrol or diesel generators indoors, as their fumes contain carbon monoxide; heating, dehumidifiers and good ventilation can help dry out your home. and essential supplies to those affected by the floods."

"It is also important to remember that floodwater may have caused structural damage to properties. In almost all cases the insurance company will send a loss adjuster to look at your property. They will confirm what repairs and replacements are needed and covered by your policy. If you rent your property, contact your landlord and your contents insurance company as soon as possible."