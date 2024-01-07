Town quiet and heavy police presence as Shrewsbury Town crash out of FA Cup thanks to arch-rivals Wrexham

At one stage in the build up to the game it looked like there were more police officers and door security staff in Shrewsbury town centre than football fans wanting to watch the big third round game on the TV in town centre pubs.

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham - Police presence

Friends Ian Vasey and Brendan Griffiths, both from Shrewsbury, were at The Salopian, in Smithfield Road, among a dusting of football watchers.

Ian said: "We could only have got one ticket for the game between us so we came to the pub instead."

Liverpool fans Ben Evans, 19, Kieran Worthing, 20 and Sean Davies, 19, also went to the Salopian to sup a few beers and watch the footy.