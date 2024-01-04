Fire and police attend two-car collision at A5 roundabout near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Churncote Roundabout near Shrewsbury at around 8.24pm on Wednesday.

Two fire crews were mobilised to the scene of the collision from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

The incident, which involved two cars, fortunately, saw no people trapped and the ambulance service was not required.

West Mercia Police was also on the scene, and have been approached for comment.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 8.44pm.