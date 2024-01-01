Two Shrewsbury roads to be shut for roadworks - one for three weeks

From Tuesday, January 2, Kingsland Road will be closed for 21 days while utilities workers replace a gas main.

Shropshire Council said the closure was to allow Cadent to carry out the replacement work.

While the closure is in place an alternative route via Kingsland Road, Kennedy Road, the B4380 Roman Road, and Longden Road will be available.

Elsewhere in the county town, more work by Cadent will lead to the evening closure of Claremont Bank.

The town centre road will be shut between 5pm and midnight on Sunday, January 7, while engineers repair a defective reinstatement of the road.

An alternative route via Wyle Cop, High Street, Mardol Head, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street, and Bridge Street will be in place during the closure.

Also over the weekend, a road between two county villages will be shut while work takes place on a level crossing.

The closure will affect the B4387 between Westbury and Halfway House.

It is set to start at 9.30pm on Saturday, January 6, and continue until 9.40am the following day.

Shropshire Council said the closure would allow Network Rail to remove and then reinstate a level crossing.

A diversion will be in place.