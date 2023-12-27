Slice of Roman history up for grabs with imposing home in need of massive renovation

This three-storey, four-bed property in Wroxeter, near Shrewsbury is ripe for renovation, but photographs from within the property would drive fear into even the most seasoned of DIY-ers.

For those with the ambition (and pockets deep enough), it's not difficult to see how the impressive building could make the most beautiful family home.

Situated within the boundaries of what was once one of Britain's largest Roman cities, the property is now nestled in a stunning rural village on the banks of the Severn.

The 0.89-acre lot features a charming wooded area and expansive lawns. It benefits from a private driveway and substantial detached workshop and a detached outbuilding.