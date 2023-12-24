Hundreds enjoy pre-Christmas concert

The event, titled 'Gaudette', took place at St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury on Wednesday.

It was organised by Caroline Thewles and Jeremy Lund, the team behind a series of Tuesday lunchtime concerts which take place in the town.

The Wednesday event featured carols, a children’s choir and a brass quintet, and soprano Catherine Rooney, who delivered moments from Handel, Vivaldi and a rendition of Schubert’s much-loved Ave Maria.

An extract from Dylan Thomas’s A Child’s Christmas in Wales was one of several readings and the choir sang popular numbers like 'I Saw Three Ships' and 'Walking in the Air'.

A less familiar work was Market Scene by Reinecke, played on the violin by David Joyce with Mr Lund at the piano.

The concluding item was the Pie Jesu from Faure’s Requiem, sung by 15-year-old Eva Jones.

The 2024 series of lunch time concerts start in February with information available at www.stalkmundschurchshrewsbury.org.