Changes being implemented to support children with Special Education Needs and Disabilities

Following the six-month progress review of the Accelerated Progress Plan, the Department for Education and NHS England have found the evidence submitted by partners supports strong intentions by officer leadership and commitment from frontline staff.

The response from the DfE and NHS England highlights the range of actions which have been taken to drive improvement and recognises the contributions from the Parent Carer Forum (PACC) and school representatives.

The actions include the recruitment of a 'Head of Transformation and Commissioning Children and Young People and Learning Disabilities and Autism' at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Changes are also being implemented to improve communications to ensure parent carers are aware of the range of support available to them while their children are waiting on the diagnostic pathways along with Quality Service Improvement work to ensure the local area has clearer oversight and measures in place to review waiting times.

Other changes include:

The development of the Neurodevelopment Neurodiversity Practitioner role.

New multi-agency Education Health Care Plan quality assurance processes to analyse the quality of EHCP planning.

Investment in workforce development to ensure Children and Young People receive quality EHC plans.

Ongoing feedback mechanisms allowing officers to have structured conversations and support as part of a multiagency Quality Assurance approach for EHC Plans.

Introduction of a New Appendix B – Education advice, which has been co-produced with education setting representatives.

Embedding the process of triaging children and young people and expediting referrals based on clinical needs.

Work to increase the Speech and Language Therapy workforce capacity.

A coaching model and video sessions to professionals to support children and young people with speech and language difficulties.

The health and local authority partners are in the process of updating the Accelerated Progress Plan.

A survey was shared with parent carers earlier this year to benchmark people’s experiences of SEND provision in Shropshire. A follow-up survey will take place in 2024 to check if people’s experiences are improving as a result the actions being taken and identify opportunities for further improvement.