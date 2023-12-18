Plans to turn former headquarters of Shrewsbury homeless charity into 'drinking establishment'

The inner terrace building at Castle Foregate is the subject of a planning applications to Shropshire Council by the company, Shropshire Beers Limited, to turn it into a “drinking establishment”.

In the change of use application the company says it would take in the first floor, the including the rear yard and outbuildings and stores. Shrewsbury Ark moved from the building to a new headquarters a few hundred yards away from the town centre.

Other planning applications include the use of land at Sleap Aerodrome near Wem for the erection of aircraft hangers and the formation of an airfield access road to move light aircraft between the hangers and the main runway. The application says: “Sleap Airfield has an established number of aircraft hangars affording parking for privately owned and operated light aircraft. Due to increased demand for hangars, the applicants are keen to afford a modest expansion of the site.”

Along with the detailed application for the two hangars, outline permission for further development of the site is sought with a further nine buildings shown on an indicative layout submitted as part of the plans.

In Wem, there is an application for the conversion of Edinburgh House, New Street, the former headquarters of North Shropshire District Council. It includes the partial demolition of a single storey porch and the conversion of empty office space into residential apartments on the ground floor together with the creation of refurbished office space on the second floor.

Plans to convert stable buildings into five dwellings have been submitted to Shropshire Council on land south east of Leigh Hall Farm, Minsterley. The application also involves the demolition of adjoining modern buildings, the installation of a sewage treatment plant, change of use of agricultural buildings to provide a container storage facility, and formation of a new vehicular access.

Other applications include the demolition of the existing structure and construction of a 2.5 storey almshouse at Fairford Place, Longden, Coleham, Shrewsbury and change of use from retail to residential with an independent access maintaining the retail area to front and converting the loft to separate dwelling at 10B GreenEnd, Whitchurch.

Other plans include the installation of a ground mount solar photovoltaic system at BeltonFarm, Whitchurch and erection of rear extension at PrioryVista, New Street, Shrewsbury.

Erection of detached dwelling and associated infrastructure on land at Havelock Road, Shrewsbury.

Installation of ground mounted photovoltaic array at Rangers Lodge, Marchamley, Shrewsbury.

Outline planning application for the erection of a dwellinghouse and associated works at Stanham Drive, Ellesmere.

Erection of an agricultural calf rearing shed, feed store and land south east of Catteralls Lane, Broughall, Whitchurch.

Conversion of workshop to a residential dwelling in Calcutts Road, Jackfield, Telford.

Change of use of agricultural building to a studio/dwelling at: The Fold Basford Bank, Edgton.