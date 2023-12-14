Teen denies raping woman in Shrewsbury

The teenager, who was 17 at the time of the alleged offence and cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape, said to have taken place between April 1 and April 4 last year.

He entered the pleas before Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford Justice Centre on Wednesday.

The youth was bailed and ordered by Recorder Christopher Millington KC to appear before the same court for a three-day trial set to commence on September 9 next year.