'They don't make sense' - Heritage group objects to plan for bedsits above Shrewsbury town centre chippy

The proposal is officially for a seven-bedroom house of multiple occupancy above Mother Hubbard's chip shop in Castle Street, although the available drawings only show six bedrooms.

The plan shows en-suite bedrooms and a communal kitchen to be created on the first floor. The proposal has been submitted by Stoke-on-Trent-based architects The Plan Company, on behalf of landlord Mr A Ahmed of Cuzzi's Property Ltd.

Shrewsbury Civic Society has objected to the scheme, saying there is confusion around the designs, which look similar to military barracks bedrooms.

Michael Dineen, chairman of the group, said: "Shrewsbury Civic Society objects to this application as it considers that is one of a very basic 'barrack room' design. More information is needed as the plans submitted do not seem to make sense."

To view and comment on the application, visit pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=S3GKWYTDL6600

Mother Hubbard's chip shop opened in the town centre in October last year, with hundreds queuing round the block to take advantage of an opening day offer of 45p fish and chips - the same price as when the chain opened its first chippy in Bradford in 1972. The unit was formerly occupied by Burger King.