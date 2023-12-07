Shrewsbury town centre retail space sold to a local investor

The modern property at 3 Meadow Place occupies a convenient location within short walking distance of the town’s railway station and other amenities.

The property features a well presented ground floor retail shop, which is currently let on a five-year term to The Good Egg Bakery, and extends to 274 sq ft.

The upper floors comprise a recently refurbished self-contained residential apartment, providing modern accommodation with a fitted kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.

The apartment also benefits from a small private courtyard area at the rear of the property, with access via a pedestrian walkway from Castle Gates.

Offers in the region of £150,000 were invited by Towler Shaw Roberts.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “It’s the latest in a long line of Shrewsbury town centre properties we have sold to local investors.

“It once again reflects the continued demand for well located income producing properties in the town.

“It provides well-appointed accommodation and represented an attractive investment opportunity.”

The property fronts Meadow Place, a busy pedestrian thoroughfare between Shrewsbury’s bus and railway stations, and is conveniently located in the town centre, close to a variety of independent retailers along Castle Gates.