Campaigners launch £20,000 fundraiser to challenge Shrewsbury relief road decision

The controversial road was finally approved by Shropshire Council last month, although a number of issues are yet to be resolved before construction work can begin.

Now Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST), which has opposed the plans throughout, has appealed to its supporters to back a bid to challenge the decision in the courts.

Mike Streetly, from BeST, said they have urged the Government to have the case considered by a planning inspector, but could pursue a Judicial Review if they are not successful.

Mr Streetly, a veteran hydrogeologist, said: "BeST has spent the last four years doing detailed analysis of the council’s proposals, with a team of experts analysing everything from the scheme’s carbon emissions, traffic modelling, environmental impact and the risk to the Shelton drinking water borehole.

"We have repeatedly and tirelessly explained to the council exactly what is wrong with this road and why it shouldn’t go ahead.

"In return the council have stuck their fingers in their ears and ignored us. A legal challenge is now the last chance to stop this disastrous project from going ahead."

Mr Streetly said BeST had already taken legal advice on the position and said it was confident there are avenues for a successful legal challenge.

He said: "The lawyers we have spoken to tell us we have a very good chance of succeeding.

"However, funding a challenge like this is expensive. BeST’s team has already spent thousands of hours and many thousands of pounds of our own money raising awareness about the road’s flaws.

"Now we need help from the people of Shropshire. We urge anyone who’s worried about the council’s plans to fell veteran trees like the Darwin Oak, the safety of their drinking water or the accelerating climate and nature emergency to support us.

"Donate whatever you can and please share, share, share the crowdfunder far and wide. We believe that people power will stop this road."

BeST said it is planning fundraising events across the county in the coming weeks, including a ceilidh and road-o-meter stalls.

Mr Streetly said every penny raised through the crowdfunding website will be used to pay for the legal challenge.

He added that any excess funds would be donated to The Good Law Project charity in order to help it fight other road projects across the UK.

For information visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nwrr

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.