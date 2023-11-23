Shrewsbury Town head coach says minute's applause will honour crash victims after 'devastating' tragedy

Taylor was speaking ahead of his side's home match against Port Vale on Saturday, after it was announced that a minute's applause would be taking place before the match in honour of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris.

The four friends were found dead on Tuesday after their car was discovered partly submerged and upside down in Snowdonia where they had been on a camping trip.

The Town manager offered his condolences to the families of the young men, and added that the thoughts of everyone at the club were with them.

He said: "I think with the unfortunate news this week with the four young men that so tragically lost their lives, with the game on Saturday we are honouring those young men with a minute's applause.

"It is devastating news for everybody concerned. On behalf of the football club and myself personally I would like to send my condolences to their families.

"I cannot begin to imagine how it feels, because I have a daughter of that age so, as I say, it has been a tough week for the community in Shrewsbury.

"We all need to pull together now because what is important now is we have an opportunity to honour those men with a minute's applause on Saturday."