Car up in flames on A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry

The incident happened at Felton Butler at around 5.20am. Nobody was hurt. Police were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.20am on Tuesday, November 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Shrewsbury.

"One car 75 per cent involved in fire which has then spread to tree and hedgerow. Crews extinguished using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one thermal image camera.

One fire engine was sent from Shrewsbury.