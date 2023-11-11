Chief fire officer 'staggered' by £2,500 donation from Shrewsbury darts league

The Shrewsbury and District Darts League has donated to the charity after raising £2,541 between June and September.

Neil Evans, general secretary of the league, chose the charity as its summer season beneficiary after its work was highlighted by another member of the committee.

Neil said: “We raise money for different charities each year and when we heard about The Fire Fighters Charity, we felt it was a really good way to give back to the emergency services.

“Although a big chunk of the money was raised through the entry fee to play in our league, the majority came through donations. I would like to thank the players, pubs and clubs for their generous donations and the Harlescott Social Club for hosting the finals night.”

The Fire Fighters Charity supports serving and retired fire and rescue service personnel, their dependants and other eligible members of the UK fire services community, helping them to live happier and healthier lives.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman, who attended the presentation of the cheque, said: “It’s so inspiring to see local groups come together and raise money for a charity that has helped many of our staff throughout the years.

“I’m staggered by the amount Neil managed to raise in such a short space of time, which is testament to the incredible generosity of the darts league members and everyone involved.”

Lisa Courtney, community fundraiser at the charity, said: “I want to send my heartfelt thanks, on behalf of everyone at The Fire Fighters Charity, to Shrewsbury and District Darts League for this incredibly generous donation.

“We couldn’t continue to offer the vital support we do to thousands of fire and rescue service personnel and their families every year without donations from our supporters, and this will make such a difference to so many."