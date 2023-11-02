Bonfire Night 2023: Events in Shropshire and how to get tickets for firework displays

Final preparations are being made for over a dozen community events this weekend, as the wet and windy weather fails to dampen Bonfire Night enthusiasm.

In Shrewsbury, the wet weather has thrown up some challenges for organisers of the annual Charity and Bonfire Spectacular at the DMOS People West Mid Showground.

While the event, is set to see 'Everybody's Free' 90's star Rozalla take to the stage, is still going ahead on Saturday, organisers are asking visitors to park off site if possible.

Ian Bebbington, West Mid Showground's CEO, said: “We are really looking forward to our annual charity bonfire, which is always one of the major highlights of our year.

“However, the amount of rain we have had has inevitably affected parts of the showground, so we are expecting car parking capacity to be limited this year.

“We are asking if people can park in Frankwell or Raven Meadows car parks and take the short walk along the river to the showground to try to ease the number of vehicles coming onto the showground.

“As a thank you, we are offering to refund the £2 car parking charge for those using Frankwell and the £4 charge for those parking in Raven Meadows - we just ask people to show proof of parking at the main reception on the showground."

The stage is set for the return of bonfire night at the West Mids Showground in Shrewsbury. Pictured: Showground CEO Ian Bebbington and grounds officer, Fox Bebbington. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography

Shrewsbury singer Robbie Jones and return of the 90s Revival DJ set are set to provide further entertainment to revellers - whose numbers usually hit the thousands.

Plenty of food stalls, fairground rides and two firework shows are also on the packed agenda.

Across the county over a dozen venues are preparing their celebrations, in what is lining up to be a wet but wonderful weekend.

Friday, November 3

Madeley Cricket Club: Ticket information not yet available, but previous years suggest the gates will open at 5pm and tickets are available in advance from the club. Adults £8, children £4, children under two go free. Tickets available on the gate.

Newport Rugby Club: Gates open at 5pm. Indoor and outdoor bars, a variety of food stalls. Bonfire lit at 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm. Car parking (5 per car) entry includes parking for £25 - advance tickets only, book early as spaces are limited. Pedestrians £5 on the gate, children under 5 go free. Tickets available at Ticketsource

Saturday, November 4

Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza at Alderford Lake: Gates open at 5pm. Fairground rides, live music and food and drink stalls. Tickets, adults £13.95, children £10.95, must be bought in advance from alderford.com/event/bonfire-night-2023

Firework at Blists Hill Victorian Town: Celebrations start from 6pm, an 18-minute display begins at 7.45pm. Advanced tickets only, adults £17.50, children £12.50. Booking and more information at ironbridge.org.uk/events

The Big Blast at Wellington Cricket Club: Gates open at 5:30pm. Food, bars and fairground vendors. Firework display at 7.30pm. Tickets, Adults £7, children £4, must be bought in advance from tickettailor.com/events/wellingtoncricketclub

Bonfire and Firework Spectacular at West Mid Showground: Gates open at 4pm. Two displays, one with a reduced level of noise, stalls and funfair. Tickets available on the gate but cheaper when booked in advance from westmidshowground.co.uk

Hanwood Bonfire & Fireworks: Gates open at 5pm. Toy stall, refreshments and food available to purchase. Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 7pm. Advanced tickets only. Booking and more information at facebook.com/hanwoodvillagehall

Oswestry Bonfire Night at Cae Glas Park: Gates open at 6pm. Street food and entertainment. Reduced sound fireworks at 7pm. Free entry.

Bridgnorth RFC Fireworks: Gates open at 5pm. Hog roast and bar as well as lots of food stands. Junior display at 7.15pm, main display at 8pm. Under 3's free, under 14's £3.50, adults £6.50. Tickets in advance from eventbrite.co.uk.

Church Stretton Bonfire and Fireworks at Rectory Fields: Gates open at 5pm. Adults £5, kids £1. Tickets available on the gate.

Sunday, November 5

Bonfire and Fireworks Night at Weston Park: Gates open at 3pm. Rides, street food vendors and refreshments. Bonfire lit at 5pm. Two firework displays at 6pm and 7.30pm. Advanced tickets only, early bird prices £30 per car (up to six people) or £40 per car for standard admission. Available from: weston-park.com/bonfire-fireworks-night

Shifnal Cricket Club: Gates open at 4.30pm. Bars, food stalls and fairground attractions. Display at 7pm. Tickets, £7 for adults, £4 for children, are available to buy online from ticketsource.co.uk/shifnal-cricket-club and in person from Woods Dry Cleaners in Shifnal. Tickets available on the gate £8/£5.

Wem Fireworks at Butler Sports Ground: Gates open at 5.30pm. Display at 7pm. Fireworks only, food and drink available and entertainment provided by a local DJ. Cash only, pay on the gate. Adults £6, childen £3, under fives go free.

Saturday, November 11

Donnington Bonfire: Gates and fun fair open at 4pm. Two firework displays at 6.30pm and 8.30pm, bonfire lit at 7pm. Tickets, £2, available on the gate. Parking £2 per car. More information available at donningtonbonfire.co.uk