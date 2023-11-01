Free travel trial as Shrewsbury's new on-demand buses take to the road

The service, which will eventually replace the 544 (Shrewsbury to Lyth Hill) and 546 (Shrewsbury to Pulverbatch) routes, will have its full launch on December 4.

But it will be tested from November 6, with no fares charged for off-peak, weekday mornings.

Operated by Shropshire Council, the Shropshire Connect On-Demand bus will replace the two services which are fully funded by the council but have, over a period of time, seen a reduction in passengers.

It will also provide links to the new residential developments at Oteley Road in Shrewsbury, not currently served by public transport.

Under the new service people will be able to book a journey by app or by phone, choosing where they wish to be picked up, and when, and where they want to be dropped off.

During the test period customers booking via the app simply need to use promo code FREETEST23 to book a free journey on the new service. The app will be launched in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the coming days.

People will be able to use the service for free at the following times:

November 6-17 from 10am and 2pm, Monday to Friday, enabling customers in the Pulverbatch, Church Pulverbatch and Longden Common areas (Zone 1) to access the service into the town centre and back for free.

November 13-17 November, from 10am and 2pm, Monday to Friday, allowing customers in the Oteley Road area (Zone 2) to access the service into the town centre and back for free.

November 20-December 2 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday – for all customers in both zones to use all available stops for free.

The council says that, during this phase, the existing 544 and 546 local bus services will continue to operate as per their current timetables, so people can continue to catch those services during this initial phase.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said: “The start of our new on-demand service is part of Shropshire Council’s commitment to reinvigorate public transport in Shropshire and I’m delighted that the new Shropshire Connect On-Demand buses will soon be hitting the roads.

“I encourage people to take advantage of the free trial in November to see themselves how the service will operate, and the advantages it offers.”

Meanwhile, a series of Connect On-demand roadshows will be held in November to give people the chance to see the new buses, talk to council staff about how to make a booking, and ask questions about the service.

The roadshows are being held on:

November 8 and 11, Pulverbatch Village Hall, 10am to 12noon

November 14, Percy Throwers Garden Centre, 10am to 12noon

November 18, Percy Throwers Garden Centre, 1pm to 3pm.

More roadshow dates are to be announced in due course, including in the Longden area.

A ‘Sigma 7’ 16-seat electric bus will operate in urban areas and offer a new experience for passengers, as the first fully electric bus operating in Shropshire.

Smaller low-emission ‘EVM’ diesel vehicles will operate in more rural areas, to which they are better suited as they are better able to navigate lanes and roads less suited for larger buses.

A fully-electric eight-seater ‘Vivaro’ vehicle will also be used.