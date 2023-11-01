Controversial Shrewsbury Travelodge recommended for approval despite opposition

The proposal, for the Barker Street Car Park in Shrewsbury, comes from Morris and Company Property. It is the second proposal from the firm for the site, after an initial proposal was withdrawn last year following criticism.

In a report prepared for Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee, members are recommended to grant planning permission for the scheme.

The plan would see the creation of an 83-bedroom hotel and three retail units. The applicants have revised the proposals and the design for the building as a response to negotiations during the application process.

There has been considerable opposition to the proposal with 54 letters of objection, and eight letters of support.

Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury Civic Society, and Shrewsbury Big Town Plan have all voiced criticism of the proposal – specifically its appearance and impact on the neighbouring Grade II* listed Rowley's House and Mansion.

In his report on the proposal planning officer Philip Mullineux says that the suggestion that the development is a "hideous design" is "a matter of judgment and personal opinion".

He said the council's officers believe its design, impact on the surrounding area, and Rowley's House and Mansion, is "acceptable".

The building would be four storeys tall, reducing to three storeys near to Rowley’s House.

Shrewsbury Town Council had called for the plans to be rejected, saying the size of the building was "not justified and was still too large for the site".

Historic England's response stopped short of objecting but highlighted issues with the design of the proposed building, saying: "We remain however, concerned as to the overall design and massing of the scheme."

It said that the design is neither a 'series of structures more in keeping with the grain and character of the historic townscape' or 'a single architectural composition of the ambition and quality appropriate to a footprint of this scale'.

Shrewsbury Civic Society said it remains "opposed to the bulk of the structure especially its height".

But Mr Mullineux says the council's own conservation manager has taken a different view, and believes the plan is acceptable.

He also highlighted that Historic England has not submitted an "outright objection".

He said: "The application has generated much comment in relation to impacts on the historic environment and especially its suitability to the Conservation Area and listed buildings and their settings, most notably the Grade II* Rowleys House/Mansion.

"Whilst the comments as made by Historic England, (who have not indicated an outright objection), are noted along with those of Shrewsbury Town Council, The Big Town Plan and Shrewsbury Civic Society, the comments as made by the Council's conservation manager are also noted.

"It is considered that the conservation manager has carried out an extensive response to the application taking into consideration not only the location and impacts, but also the extant planning permission, revised designs as a result of further negotiations with the applicants during the application processing.

"Officers consider that the conservation manager has raised some very important key points and that the tests as set out in the National Planning Policy Framework with regards impacts are not engaged as the development on balance considered acceptable."

Mr Mullineux also dismissed worries about the loss of town centre parking spaces.

He writes: "Many members of the public have raised concerns about loss of car parking - whilst it is appreciated the existing car parking area is close to the town centre and no doubt valued by users of the car park, it will not be totally lost as a provision in this area, the site is close to other car parking areas, and it must be acknowledged that this site was always marked for further built development as a replacement for development demolished during the 1930s and 1960s."

He adds: "It is considered the development on site will bring about economic benefits and make a positive contribution to the town's overall economic economy, the site forming part of the town centre in what is considered a 'sustainable location' for development as proposed."

The proposal will be considered by the committee on Tuesday, November 7.