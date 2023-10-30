Shrewsbury relief road opponents warn of 'Halloween horror' if route is given green light

The residents have raised concern over the 'bleak future' of the ancient oak tree.

The controversial application is due to go before a planning committee tomorrow.

On Sunday a group of residents walked stretches of the planned route – including the site of 'Darwin's Oak' – one of hundreds of trees which could be lost if the plan goes ahead.

One of the youngsters was dressed for Halloween horror for the walk.

A group of concerned residents walked sections of the proposed relief road route.

