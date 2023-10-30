Shrewsbury relief road opponents warn of 'Halloween horror' if route is given green light

The controversial application is due to go before a planning committee tomorrow.
On Sunday a group of residents walked stretches of the planned route – including the site of 'Darwin's Oak' – one of hundreds of trees which could be lost if the plan goes ahead.
One of the youngsters was dressed for Halloween horror for the walk.
Mandie Lee, one of the walk organisers and a local resident said: "It’s heartbreaking to think that so many trees, contributing so much to our landscape and wellbeing, are being sacrificed for a proposed road which might only be a few minutes faster than Shrewsbury’s existing inner and outer ring roads."