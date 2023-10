Seventeen adorable Shropshire pups who are waiting for their 'forever home'

Millie. Photo: Dogs Trust

Out of the 25 dogs, eight are reserved and set to be united with a new owner, and 17 are still up for adoption – with each one as loveable as the last.

Some of them are 'underdogs', which means they have been at Dogs Trust for six months or more, are sometimes overlooked, may need extra training, ongoing vet treatment, or require a home with no children or other dogs.

Here are all of the four-legged friends that are waiting to be rehomed by a caring new owner.

Lexi

Breed: Akita

Gender: Female

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Lexi. Photo: Dogs Trust

Tess

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell)

Gender: Female

Age: 8+ years

Size: Small

Tess. Photo: Dogs Trust

Tyson

Breed: Crossbreed (German shepherd)

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Tyson. Photo: Dogs Trust

Jake

Breed: Akita cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Medium

Jake. Photo: Dogs Trust

Stormi

Breed: German Shepherd cross

Gender: Female

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Stormi. Photo: Dogs Trust

Bertie

Breed: Cocker Spaniel cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Bertie. Photo: Dogs Trust

Bailey

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Female

Age: 1–2 years

Size: Medium

Bailey. Photo: Dogs Trust

Rupert

Breed: Terrier/Jack Russell cross

Gender: Male

Age: 1–2 years

Size: Small

Rupert. Photo: Dogs Trust

Leo

Breed: French Bulldog

Gender: Male

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Small

Leo. Photo: Dogs Trust

Harold

Breed: St Bernard cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Giant

Harold. Photo: Dogs Trust

Macey

Breed: Pinscher (miniature)

Gender: Female

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Small

Macey. Photo: Dogs Trust

Yuki (underdog)

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Female

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Yuki. Photo: Dogs Trust

Otto

Breed: Lurcher Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Otto. Photo: Dogs Trust

Poppy (underdog)

Breed: Chihuahua (smooth coat)

Gender: Female

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Small

Poppy. Photo: Dogs Trust

Jack (underdog)

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell) cross

Gender: 5–7 years

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Small

Jack. Photo: Dogs Trust

Millie

Breed: Lurcher Cross

Gender: Female

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Millie. Photo: Dogs Trust

Blu

Breed: Pug

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Small

Blu. Photo: Dogs Trust