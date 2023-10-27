Shrewsbury, boy, 10, left 'heartbroken' when Covid stopped his Liverpool mascot dream gets another chance

Thomas Phipps in his new Liverpool kit as he prepares to head to Anfield at the weekend

Thomas Phipps, from Shrewsbury, had been chosen to be Liverpool's mascot for the day when they took on Bournemouth in 2020 - the last league game the side played before sport was stopped for lockdown.

While the Belvidere Primary School pupil, then aged nine, dad Richard and mum Lisa, went to Anfield for the match on March 7 - which Liverpool went on to win 2-1 - the Covid crisis meant Thomas couldn't meet the players or lead the team out on to the pitch.

"It was just as Covid hit, but before lockdown," said mum, Lisa. "A week before the game, Liverpool called and said he could still come to the match and would get a signed top and go to the museum, but he wouldn't be able to meet the players and go onto the pitch.

"He was heartbroken," she said. "But Liverpool did say that when things got back to normal he would be invited back to Anfield."

Thomas and dad Richard in March 2020 when Covid stopped him being mascot

She said that the club has been true to its word, and on Saturday, Thomas will be leading out Virgil van Dijk and the team, as Jürgen Klopp's side take on Nottingham Forest in the Premiership.

"They have upheld their promise," said Lisa. "Being a mascot is a dream come true for Thomas as he is a football crazy boy, so he is delighted and so excited."

She said Thomas, who is also a Shrewsbury Town FC season ticket holder, will be going to Anfield in his new Liverpool kit along with dad Richard, who was born in Liverpool, and his younger brother Ted.