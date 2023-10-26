Neighbour tried in vain to re-start young mum's heart after finding her unresponsive at home

The mother and sister of Dana Marie Balram tragically found the 33-year-old furniture maker unresponsive upstairs at home in Sundorne Crescent, on July 24 after becoming concerned for her welfare.

Senior coroner John Ellery was also told a neighbour tried in vain to restart her heart using CPR before ambulance crews arrived on the scene. Police had concluded that the death was not suspicious.

Ms Balram, who had been born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, had left a note. The coroner, sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, said this gave him evidence that the young woman had intended to kill herself.

Two friends of Ms Balram, who were following proceedings online, were told that the purpose of the inquest was to determine how Ms Balram had come to her death, and not why.

"It is not necessary or appropriate to go into details of her private life," said Mr Ellery. He said the family, who were not present, had been told of the procedure.

Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion that Ms Balram's death had been suicide.

