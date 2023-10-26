Licensing panel considers Shrewsbury pub expansion plans as objectors fail to turn up

The Tumbledown Hotel. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council had convened the hearing to decide a licence variation application for the Tumbledown Hotel opposite Shrewsbury Railway Station, after neighbours voiced concerns over noise.

But the proceedings were done and dusted within 15 minutes as none of them attended to put their concerns to the panel.

The variation being sought by pub owner Christopher Jones, of Shropshire Beers Ltd, would see the licensed area extended to take in the former Shrewsbury Ark premises next door at 10 Castle Foregate, as well as an external yard and the front pavement.

Opening the hearing, public protection officer Ross O’Neil said: “The applicant has not applied for an increase of hours or activities.”

Mr O’Neil said 23 members of the public had objected to the variation application.

He said: “They submitted representations mainly in relation to the licensing of the rear of 10 and 11 which would cause, from their point of view, a noise nuisance. There are also fire exit concerns.”

Mr O’Neil said Mr Jones had taken the concerns on board and amended the application so the outside areas can only be used for alcohol consumption.

He said five members of the public had withdrawn their representations after Mr Jones wrote to them to explain this and offer reassurance about his plans, and one further objector had withdrawn their representations on the morning of the hearing.

Mr O’Neil told the panel that representations had also been received from West Mercia Police and the council’s environmental protection team, but these were withdrawn after extra conditions were agreed by Mr Jones.

With no members of the public present to put their views to the panel, the hearing was brought to a close.