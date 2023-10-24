First cohort of nursing students graduate from University Centre Shrewsbury

The group are the first to have graduated from UCS’s BN Nursing programme and recently celebrated at a ceremony at St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury.

They praised the supportive team at UCS as well as the ease of being able to study close to where they live.

Amongst the graduates was 31-year-old Jane Bloore, from Market Drayton, who plans to work in palliative care, and her tutors hailed her as a ‘brilliant’ asset to the community.

She said: “The small campus made the lectures more rewarding as there was time to answer any questions. The lecturers were friendly and approachable. For now, I intend on working in the area in palliative care and will see where my career takes me.”

Twenty-three-year-old Katie Blythe, from Shrewsbury, was described by her tutors as consistently demonstrating her commitment to the nursing programme and has joined Severn Fields Medical Practice as a trainee practice nurse.

She praised the support she received throughout her programme and said: “The decision to study at UCS was due to its outstanding academic reputation, a wealth of opportunities, multiple resources, and a commitment to creating a supportive academic environment.

"These aspects collectively created an incredible experience that aligns with my career ambitions. The best parts of studying at UCS were the remarkable lecturers who provided excellent support.”

Vicky Ridgway, associate dean in the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society, said: “This group are the first nursing students to graduate from UCS after spending three years studying with us. We are incredibly proud of all they have achieved.

"This is just the beginning of the nursing journey here in Shropshire and we look forward to supporting the workforce needs of the region by educating more highly skilled nurses.”