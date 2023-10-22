Road closures for Shrewsbury as river levels expected to peak

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Roads across Shrewsbury have been closed as water levels on the Severn were expected to peak on Sunday morning .

Road closure sign at Longden Coleham
Road closure sign at Longden Coleham

Shropshire Council said Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, Coleham Head Lane and Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm lane were closed on Saturday.

There were joined at midnight by Berwick Road, Old Coleham and Victoria Avenue while at 5pm the busy Longden Coleham road into the town centre was closed at 5am along with Williams Way,

Raven Meadows and Roushill. Lane Closures were also coming into force on Smithfield Road.

A council spokesperson said: "Coleham in Shrewsbury is being monitored, flood barriers will be deployed if needed.

"Do not drive into floodwaters. Not only is it a risk to life for drivers but abandoning vehicles in floods risk blocking emergency access routes."

The Environment Agency is expecting the River Severn to peak on Sunday at the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury.

"Please do not call Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to report flooded roads, unless there is a danger to life. Shropshire Council’s highways can be contacted on 0345 678 9006."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News