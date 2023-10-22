Road closures for Shrewsbury as river levels expected to peak

Road closure sign at Longden Coleham

Shropshire Council said Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, Coleham Head Lane and Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm lane were closed on Saturday.

There were joined at midnight by Berwick Road, Old Coleham and Victoria Avenue while at 5pm the busy Longden Coleham road into the town centre was closed at 5am along with Williams Way,

Raven Meadows and Roushill. Lane Closures were also coming into force on Smithfield Road.

A council spokesperson said: "Coleham in Shrewsbury is being monitored, flood barriers will be deployed if needed.

"Do not drive into floodwaters. Not only is it a risk to life for drivers but abandoning vehicles in floods risk blocking emergency access routes."

The Environment Agency is expecting the River Severn to peak on Sunday at the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury.