Charity Christmas Card shop returns to boost local good causes

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall, Peter Long, Chairman of the Christmas Charity Card Shop,and Shropshire's High Sheriff, Mandy Thorn MBE DL.

Now in its 56th year, the shop opened its doors at St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury today.

The official opening of the shop was attended by Shropshire's High Sheriff for 2023-24, Mandy Thorn MBE DL, and the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall.

The shop will be open from 10.15am to 4pm, through to Saturday, December 9.

Cards, diaries and calendars will be sold on behalf of 30 local and national charities.

Several have been involved in the card shop for many years, for example Severn Hospice, and The League of Friends of The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Others include Save the Children, Headway and the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust will also be selling its annual calendar for the benefit of the Abbey Foregate Visitor Centre.

Peter Long, Chairman of Shrewsbury Charity Christmas Card Shop, said: “The support from the public is simply amazing, and over the last 10 years the shop has raised over £500,000.

"Last year we raised £50,000 towards many charities close to people’s hearts.

"I would like to thank everyone who makes this valuable fundraising project an on-going success.

"Most of our sixty-plus volunteers have links with a particular charity, and the shop is manned entirely by volunteers with no paid staff.