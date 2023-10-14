Traffic will be prohibited from using Luciefelde Road from Monday, October 16, for 12 days.
Cadent Gas will be carrying out the works.
An alternative route has been planned to include Kingsland Road, Kennedy Road, the B4380, and Longden Road.
Gas main replacement works are set to close a Shrewsbury road for 12 days from next week.
Traffic will be prohibited from using Luciefelde Road from Monday, October 16, for 12 days.
Cadent Gas will be carrying out the works.
An alternative route has been planned to include Kingsland Road, Kennedy Road, the B4380, and Longden Road.