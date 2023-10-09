National Trust leading project to plant new woodland on county estate

The woodland will be created on the land at Lower Betton Farm, part of the Attingham Estate. Picture: Worker Drones UK

This autumn the National Trust at Attingham, in Atcham on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, is planting the fresh woodland on land at Lower Betton – part of the wider Attingham Estate.

The woodland creation, supported by funding from the Environment Agency, will be mostly native broadleaf species, like oak or beech, that are well suited to the local conditions.

The move is the turst's first step towards delivering its 2030 vision for land and nature.

Mark Agnew, General Manager for the North Shropshire Portfolio said: “Annually in Shropshire we experience increased flooding and substantial soil losses from arable fields, as well as more frequent drought conditions which also raise challenges for our tenant farmers.

“We’ll be working with Arboricultural consultants to plant the trees, alongside contractors for fencing and provision of wildflower seeds. The contractors will all work alongside our National Trust countryside team and our tenant farmer to ensure planting and aftercare is successful, including replacing lost trees and providing drought care in early years.”

Planting will start from late November, giving the trees as much time as possible to establish before Spring and Summer 2024 when ground conditions could be drier.

The planting and aftercare of the woodland will use naturalistic techniques such as deer and rabbit fencing the wider area, leaving the trees free to grow without individual guards.

Attingham’s tenant farmer is also establishing a wildflower and grass meadow beneath the trees which will help provide ground-cover to protect them from the the impacts of drought, while also encouraging wildlife to flourish as the trees to grow.

In October students from Telford Priory School will play a key part in establishing the woodland by collecting acorns from the parkland and helping scatter them at the new woodland area.

The trust said it will be monitoring over the coming years how well the scattered oaks take to their new home, compared to the saplings that are actively planted.

Matthew Lawrence, Environment Programme Manager for the Environment Agency said: “We are delighted to work with the National Trust by providing funding for the creation of an additional seven hectares of new woodland at Lower Betton on the Attingham Estate near Shrewsbury.

"The woodland will create new habitat for local wildlife and have a positive long-term impact on the area’s biodiversity which will lead to an increase in water quality benefits.

"In addition to delivering a range of benefits for the natural environment, woodlands also play a critical role in tackling the climate crisis as they help to capture carbon and improve air quality. They also have flood risk benefits as they help to slow the flow of water from the land.”