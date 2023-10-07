Trains between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury delayed due to signalling problem

West Midlands Railway reported a signalling problem in the Cosford area at around 10am on Saturday.
As a result, trains running between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury were expected to face disruption until at least 11am.
For more information, go to westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#shrewsbury-line
