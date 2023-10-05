Shrewsbury MP welcomes pledge of extra funding for North West Relief Road

Daniel Kawczynski MP has welcomed the prospect of more funding for the controversial scheme.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to abandon the northern leg of the high speed rail project was followed by the announcement of funding for a number of transport schemes across the country.

Included in the pledge were a number of plans for Shropshire – money towards the North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury, to reopen the Oswestry to Gobowen rail line, for 'on demand' buses and more bus stops and park and ride improvements.

The Government has not yet confirmed details of how much money will be provided for the relief road.

In 2019 it awarded £54 million for the project but the costs are understood to have risen significantly since then.

Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative MPDaniel Kawczynski, who is a vocal supporter of the relief road plans, said he had continually pressed senior Government members for more money for the road.

He said: "I have lobbied very hard to the Prime Minister, I have gone to the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and the Department of Transport and pleaded for additional funds for the North West Relief Road because it is essential for Shrewsbury's long-term prosperity.

"I am obviously delighted the Government has listened to the concerns I have highlighted and it is one of the proposals in the West Midlands selected for funding.

"This is a huge boost for Shrewsbury in finally getting this across the finishing line.

"It will not only provide a huge impact on journey times and ease congestion, but will develop the whole north western side of Shrewsbury that has so far not been developed."

But, Mr Kawczynski also raised frustrations at the way major infrastructure projects such as HS2 and the North West Relief Road have been delayed – with costs rising significantly as a result.

He said people had been "excessively empowered" in objections – citing the decision to create expensive tunnels through the Chilterns as part of HS2.

Mr Kawczynski said: "I have asked my junior researcher to start a series of written parliamentary questions asking what are the additional costs associated with people refusing to accept this essential line going through their communities."

The MP said he "would like engineers and experts to decide on how these things are done," saying "the pendulum has swung so far away from the Government and experts".