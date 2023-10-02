Writer to share 'poems from the heart of Shrewsbury' with youngsters on special day

Poet Michael Carding from Shrewsbury.

Thursday, October 5 is National Poetry Day, and Michael Carding will be at Coleham Primary School in Belle Vue to recite from his latest collection, Loopy Lines.

They will start the day in assembly, then Michael will join some classes to recite, share and discuss, encouraging the youngsters to do some creative writing of their own.

Michael said: "The main focus will be on poems about Shrewsbury. Some of poems are descriptive, some reflective and some fanciful, including five sagas telling tales rooted in real places with real people but veering off into the imagination."

Loopy Lines costs £5 with all proceeds going to the Shrewsbury Food Hub, Shrewsbury Street Pastors and the town's Samaritans. It is available from libraries in Shrewsbury, Pontesbury and Church Stretton, as well as places in Shrewsbury town centre including Turtle Doves, the Bear Steps Gallery, Shrewsbury Duck Store, Shrewsbury Arts & Crafts, Sabrina Tours and Pengwern Books.