Region braces for 25C heat as one of warmest weekends of year on the way

Temperatures are set to soar

Our strange weather continues with this week with temperatures reaching towards the mid 20s over the weekend.

That's great news for outdoor attractions across the West Midlands, which are set to enjoy an unexpected boost in numbers thanks to the sunshine.

But it may not be quite as warmly welcomed by runners from across the region descending on Shrewsbury for its half marathon, traditionally held in October to take advantage of cooler weather.

You could be forgiven for thinking it was time to pack away the shorts, t-shirts and sunglasses for another year. After all, we are officially into October and have been experiencing a lot of rain over the last week or so. But you may want to hold off for another week.

Forecasts show very promising signs indeed for the weekend ahead, with an indication that we may be able to squeeze a bit more sunshine out of 2023 with only two months to go. The forecasts show that in Cardiff we're set to get some temperatures of up to 21°C on Saturday, October 7, with much the same again on Sunday and Monday..

Super-heated air is expected to drift upwards from southern England later this week, with temperatures expected to rise as early as Thursday, October 5.

The warm weather, while unseasonable, is expected to be the start of an Indian summer, and is set to continue to rise throughout the weekend.

Forecasts between Friday, October 6 to October 15, read: "A split in conditions is likely to develop across the UK early in the period.

"Further rain is expected in north-western areas, which could turn heavy, particularly over higher, westwards-facing ground and strong winds are also possible in these areas."

"Southern areas, in contrast, are likely to remain much drier with light winds and some clear spells, which could lead to some overnight patches of mist and fog.

"Temperatures are likely to be above average for many, especially so in the south where some unusually warm temperatures for October are possible.

"These temperatures are likely to trend downward toward the middle of the month, with the northwest-southeast split also slowly becoming less distinct as the weather becomes generally more changeable."

The temperature will dramatically drop between October 15 and October 29, with the Met Office saying there could be a warm gust in the run-up to Halloween.

It said: "Changeable conditions at the start of this period may give way to a more slowly evolving weather pattern later in October. This would result in some drier, settled spells, especially towards the northwest. Some wet weather is still possible at times, most likely in the south where some spots may be wetter than usual.

"Temperatures are more likely to be above average than below average overall, which means that by day conditions will often feel quite pleasant in sunshine.