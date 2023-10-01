'Serious' crash involving two motorbikes and car closes main Shrewsbury to Welshpool road

The A458 between Shrewsbury and Welshpool has been closed for several hours since the collision, which was first reported shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

West Mercia Police initially said the crash had closed the road from Rowton junction to Cardeston Park junction, before National Highways later confirm the closue was between the A5 and the B4387 at Halfway House.

In a statement the agency said: "The A458 in Shropshire is closed in both directions between the A5 (Shrewsbury) and the B4387 (Halfway House) due to a serious collision involving two motorbikes and a car.

"West Mercia Police are on scene and taking the lead with the incident. Due to the nature of the incident collision investigation is required, which is now underway. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours."

National Highways has advised drivers heading west to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

At the junction of the A5/A458, take the exit to the A5 northbound

Continue along the A5 to its junction with the A483 Mile End roundabout

Take the exit to the A483 southbound and continue to re-join the A483 westbound at Buttington Cross

Eastbound traffic should follow the solid square diversion symbol:

At the junction of the A458/A483, continue on the A483 northbound towards the A5 Mile End roundabout

At the A483/A5 roundabout, take the exit to the A5 southbound

Continue on the A5 southbound to then re-join the A458 eastbound