County's volunteers recognised by High Sheriff

High Sheriff Mandy greets guests. Picture: Be Bold Media

The event, at RAF Museum Cosford, was hosted by Mandy Thorn MBE on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the work delivered in Shropshire’s communities by the voluntary and third sector.

From street pastors working throughout the night to ensure the safety of revellers to guide dog trainers and a life-saving leisure centre team, the event heard about the strength, commitment and resilience of the people of Shropshire.

Guests were entertained by musicians from Jackfield 10-Piece Brass Band and Morris dancing group, Shrewsbury Morris, while they tucked into traditional finger sandwiches, scones and cake.

In a speech to guests, which included the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner, as well as former High Sheriffs, Mrs Thorn said it was important during her shrieval year to recognise the work of Shropshire’s ‘unsung heroes’.

She said: “I wanted to do something which allowed me to say thank you to the volunteers I’ve meet so far this year. We filled one of the hangars here with some amazing people but I know we could have filled another two or three given the number of fantastic volunteers we have here in Shropshire.”

The High Sheriff also recognised six members of staff from Wellington Leisure Centre who jumped into action when a water polo player collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on the poolside in November 2022.

“Their early interventions saved a man’s life, these six individuals have been recognised by the West Midlands Ambulance Service for their actions but I wanted to make sure they were also recognised here today too,” she added.

The High Sheriff also thanked Shropshire businesses AICO, Hatfield Land Rover, Henshalls and Shropshire Festivals for their corporate support of the event which also heard a rallying call from the Chair of the new Shropshire Community Foundation, Selina Graham, to guests to support the new organisation.