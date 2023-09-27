Shropshire Council calling for ideas on how to improve local communities as new £150,000 fund launched

In partnership with the community fundraising platform Spacehive, the Crowdfund Shropshire programme will enable residents to access funding for community improvement initiatives.

It is hoped that the crowdfunding element to the programme, as well as council funding, will maximise the amount campaigners can raise in order to make a difference to their local community.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, said: “This is a huge opportunity that puts power into the hands of local people to transform the places where they live.

“I’m really excited about the launch and hearing about the many ideas you have that we and your community can help bring to life.

“It’s something quite different to what we’ve done before but we really think that, when it comes to where you live, you know best.

"It’s all part of our wider aim to instil pride in local communities and empower our residents to live their best lives.”

Shropshire Council and Spacehive are keen to hear from residents who have an innovative idea to improve their local area and encourage them to get involved.

The Crowdfund Shropshire launch event is on Wednesday, October 11 at Wem Town Hall, with tea and coffee on arrival for a 2pm start (online attendance is also offered on booking).

All project ideas should be launched on the Spacehive platform and pitched to the available funds by the end of December 2023 for Year 1 funding. The programme will extend into 2024.

Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council said: “Crowdfund Shropshire has been established through local voluntary and public sector partnerships.

"Shropshire is home to many community leaders and volunteers committed to making a difference and delivering activity to improve the lives of others, or to celebrate and improve our local area, but to make a difference our communities need financial support.

“Crowdfunding works when a large number of people each give a small amount of money.

"By sharing information on the ambitions and plans of our local communities, we may obtain support from individuals, but we can also encourage donations from local businesses, public sector bodies, local funders and other philanthropists.”