Cyclists call for action to stop Shrewsbury track going to rack and ruin

By David Tooley

Cyclists are calling for action to stop a 'jewel in the crown' facility in Shropshire from going to complete rack and ruin.

Things have reportedly got so bad at the Shrewsbury Sports Village cycling track that a total of 32 people had to be treated after falling off their bikes at two events held there earlier in the year.

