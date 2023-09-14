County museum receives top Tripadvisor rating

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, owned by Shropshire Council, has received a Travellers Choice 2023 award – making it on the list for the second year running.

Tripadvisor gives Travellers Choice awards to accommodation, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10 per cent of properties on the travel site.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is well deserving of this award, and the fact that it is based on positive feedback from people who have actually visited makes it all the more significant.

“We are proud of our consistently high standards and positive experiences delivered by the staff, and we are looking at some new developments as the museum celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

“Being just one of nine British Museum Partnership Galleries in the UK, we are looking at ways to further enhance visitors’ experience and share our extensive collections by re-imagining the space.

“There is no entrance fee for the museum, and we are pleased to be able to offer our residents and visitors the opportunity to discover more about our amazing history and arts free of charge.

“I would like to thank all the people who have taken the time to post their kind and generous reviews and we look forward to welcoming more people to the museum.”

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is the county’s flagship museum and art gallery, and is free to explore.