Water saving tips and advice as Severn Trent comes to town

Severn Trent plans to create 1000 new jobs

The team will be calling into Darwin Centre on Wednesday, and Thursday, and everyone is being invited to come meet the team and have a chat and make use of what’s on offer.

Running between 9am and 5pm both days, there will also be free advice on how to save water and energy around the home including how to use Severn Trent’s free leak detection service, and where to get free water saving devices such as shower timers and slow-release water gels for the garden.

Along with that, free children’s books that provide a fun and informative twist on water related subjects will also be handed out.

David Cork, Community Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “We’re really looking forward to getting out into the town of Shrewsbury and speaking to as many people and offering as much advice as possible. A lot of people may not be aware of some of the things we have to offer, that could actually be of big benefit top them. So by heading to the town and meeting our customers face to face, it’s a great opportunity for us to share with them about the support we can give, as well as learning more about what we’re planning for Shrewsbury over the next few years.