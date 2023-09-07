Patient taken to hospital after Shrewsbury river incident

The emergency operation. Photo: Nick Humphreys

Paramedics, police and firefighters were at Telford Way bridge and the Oswell Road housing estate in Underdale on Tuesday evening.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a patient was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called to an incident on Drake Close in Shrewsbury at 7.54pm on Tuesday. An ambulance and paramedic officer arrived on scene within eight minutes and were backed up shortly after by a second ambulance. On arrival, crews found one patient who, after being assessed by ambulance staff, was conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

Vehicles were still being allowed to use the Telford Way while the emergency operation was underway.