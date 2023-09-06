Boy, 13, goes missing after last being seen in town centre

Kaylum Turner

Kaylum Turner was last seen in Mardol in the town centre on Tuesday at around 4pm.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Kaylum is described as white male, small slender build with short dark brown hair, hazel eyes and a southern accent.

"When he went missing he was wearing a black Nike jacket, blue Nike joggers and a silver chain around his neck.

"He may have access to public transport where it is believed he could be travelling across Telford, Wolverhampton and Reading.